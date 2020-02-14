Best aunt and uncle! Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a sweet bond with their nieces.

Jonas’ older brother, Kevin Jonas, welcomed his daughters Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively, with his wife, Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa.) While the Game of Thrones alum did not start dating Joe until just after his youngest niece’s arrival, she has taken the little ones under her wing since joining the family.

In February 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the actress is pregnant with her and the former DNCE member’s first child of their own. The couple’s baby-to-be is due “in the middle of summer,” a source went on to tell Us.

From playing piano with Kevin’s kids to celebrating the holidays with them, Joe and Turner have had a lot of parenting practice over the years.

Valentina and Alena are “super supportive” of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin told Us exclusively in October 2019. “They come out as much as he can,” the Married to Jonas alum said, before opening up about how “hard” it is to tour without them.

“I fly home as much as I can,” Kevin revealed. “Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

Before he became a father in 2014, the former reality was excited to “not [do] typical little girlie things” with his daughters. Kevin told Us exclusively that same year: “I want to go to baseball games with her. Even just time at home — me and her one-on-one while [Danielle] goes to the grocery store or out with her friends. Something to give her a break. She deserves it. … I can’t wait for Daddy days. I can just spend with her by myself.”

Keep scrolling to see his younger brother and sister-in-law’s sweetest moments with Valentina and Alena over the years.