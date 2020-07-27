Starting a new chapter! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child on Wednesday, July 22, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us in a statement on Monday, July 27.

Us confirmed in February that the Game of Thrones alum, 24, was pregnant. A source shared at the time that the actress was “due in the middle of summer.”

While Turner didn’t publicly address her pregnancy, the Emmy nominee was spotted multiple times on strolls with the singer, 30, with her baby bump on display.

The couple’s pregnancy news came nine months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Awards. Diplo live-streamed the surprise May 2019 wedding ceremony via Instagram, which the Dark Phoenix star found “funny.”

“It would have been better if no one had known,” the English star told PorterEdit later that same month. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Turner went on to say, “I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

As for the former Disney Channel star, Jonas found himself doing “a lot of apologizing” after his secret wedding.

“In my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” the Camp Rock actor explained during a June 2019 SiriusXM appearance. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like — ‘This is, like, just whoever’s in town.'”

When his parents, Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas, found out from staff members at their North Carolina restaurant that their son had tied he knot, Jonas joked that he flew them out to Los Angeles for spa time at the Four Seasons to make it up to them.

The Jonas Brothers member and Turner wed a second time in front of their family and friends at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France, in June 2019.