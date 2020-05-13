Bumping along! Pregnant Sophie Turner gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump while on a walk with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, covered her budding belly in a black sweatshirt while strolling hand-in-hand in Los Angeles with the Jonas Brothers member, 30, on Tuesday, May 12, in photos published by Entertainment Tonight. The actress paired the hoodie with black leggings and a matching face mask.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the English star is pregnant and expecting her first child with the singer. Turner is “due in the middle of summer,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

While the couple have yet to confirm their pregnancy news, they have been documenting their quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic via social media, from makeovers to snack binges.

Last month, the Dark Phoenix star teased her husband for wearing jeans while hanging with her at home, telling Conan O’Brien: “I saw a meme online [that said], ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine? What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath?’ And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers!”

The Emmy nominee went on to show off her sweatpants. “I’m an introvert,” she told O’Brien, 57, in the April interview. “I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it. Everything seems to be working out in my favor here. … It’s like prison for [Jonas], but it’s great for me.”

Turner and the former DNCE member wed in May 2019 in Las Vegas. The following month, the pair tied the knot for the second time in Provence, France, with their friends and family.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us exclusively after their nuptials. “They’re just super happy.”