One for the ages! The Jonas Brothers released Happiness Begins, their highly anticipated fifth album and first in a decade, on Friday, June 7, and it includes a special tribute to Joe Jonas’ new wife, Sophie Turner.

“[‘Hesitate’] is a song I wrote for my significant other, Sophie,” the DNCE frontman, 29, said on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, June 6. “This is, kind of, I think, one of those love letters you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.’”

The lyrics are particularly poignant considering the Game of Thrones alum, 23, recently revealed that Joe had a positive impact on her mental health. “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell,” she told Britain’s The Sunday Times in May. “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself; I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The actress, who said she goes to therapy and takes medication, expressed a similar sentiment on Dr. Phil McGraw’s “Phil in the Blanks” podcast in April. “When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself a bit more,” she said.

Turner returned the favor for Joe by helping him repair his once-frayed relationship with his famous brothers and bandmates. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month that his wife’s close bond with her family “was a really big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s–t together.’”

The couple started dating in 2016 and married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1 after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards together. They are set to have a second, more traditional wedding in France later this month.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re just super happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!