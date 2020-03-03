Sophie Turner Thought Joe Jonas Was 'Such a D--k' Before They Met

Oh, how the tables have turned! Sophie Turner admitted that she wasn’t always a huge fan of her husband, Joe Jonas, before the pair met.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, revealed to Elle magazine that she and her friends “hated” the Jonas Brothers growing up — and her old feelings influenced the way she thought the Disney alum, 30, would behave when they went on their first date in 2016. When the DNCE singer sent Turner a DM asking to meet up while he was touring in the U.K., she had a feeling they wouldn’t get along.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything,” Turner told the publication. “I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d–k.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

Much to her surprise, the Dark Phoenix actress and Jonas became nearly “inseparable” after their first date.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us,” she explained. “I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy.”

Turner and Jonas got engaged after just one year of dating, and later tied the knot in two separate ceremonies. The couple exchanged Ring Pops in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 and had a more traditional wedding in France one month later.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Emmy nominee and Camp Rock star are expecting their first child together. A source told Us shortly after the news broke that “having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan” from the start.

While she may not have been his biggest cheerleader before they started dating, Turner told Elle that she feels “really lucky” to be loved by someone like Jonas.

“With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she said. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”