Married to Jonas! It’s safe to say Joe Jonas got Sophie Turner’s father’s blessing, as she revealed that her dad was “beyond pleased” that she wed a member of the boy band.

The Dark Phoenix actress, 23, opened up about her father’s thoughts on her marrying Jonas, 29, during a new episode of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) “The HFPA in Conversation” podcast. With Turner’s association to the “Sucker” crooner, she admitted that her dad has become a fan of the trio’s music.

“Well, he’s getting into the Jonas Brothers. … They weren’t his demographic! But he’s getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic,” Turner told HFPA member Patricia Danaher on Wednesday, June 19. “So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of … ‘You have to marry a rugby player or a musician!’ So I got one of them right.”

The Game of Thrones alum also confessed to Danaher that she is still getting used to referring to Jonas as her spouse, adding: “I keep going from boyfriend, to fiancé, to husband, I can’t figure out what to say! … It’s early days but we’re very happy.”

Turner and Jonas wed at the at Las Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel when the 2019 Billboard Music Awards wrapped on May 1. Their nuptials came after the couple were first linked in November 2016 and later engaged in October 2017.

Stars such as Diplo and musical duo Dan + Shay were in attendance for the surprise wedding. The Camp Rock alum, however, admitted that his parents — Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. — first learned about the ceremony online.

“Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” the DNCE frontman shared on SiriusXM on June 6. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day. There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

An insider previously revealed to Us Weekly that the loving couple will have a second wedding ceremony in France in June.

