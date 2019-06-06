Here comes the bride … again! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a secret, casual ceremony following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but the two still plan to say, “I do,” in a more traditional setting.

Jonas and Turner shocked the world when they tied the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1. The Game of Thrones star walked down the aisle in a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil while Dan + Shay performed “Speechless.” The “Cake by the Ocean” crooner, for his part, rocked a dark gray suit and slipped a Ring Pop on his bride’s left hand as they exchanged vows.

Fans were able to watch the nuptials thanks to Diplo, who livestreamed the event on Instagram. Jonas — who proposed to Turner in October 2017 after one year of dating — later said in a radio interview that the DJ “did ruin” the special day, but the newlyweds did not let it kill their joy.

“We just laughed. We loved it,” the Jonas Brothers member quipped. “We thought it was ridiculous and I just love that he was walking into the chapel, and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.’”

The “Close to Me” artist later defended his decision to stream the service on social media. “I didn’t know it was a serious wedding,” he explained to Ryan Seacrest on June 3. “I really didn’t know what was going on.”

However, there is no bad blood between the producer and the pop star. Diplo continued, “I’m friends with them, and so I was talking to Joe today because there was a story that came out that he was, like, mad [at] me, so he called me today to apologize.”

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about the newlyweds’ upcoming second ceremony!