And the bride wore … a jumpsuit! After enjoying a night of music at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wed in a surprise ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1. And instead of opting for a traditional white wedding dress, the Game of Thrones star rocked a silk Bevza one-piece for the festive occasion.

Turner and her JoBro beau exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding bands in front of an Elvis impersonator, family and friends, and the bride served up all kinds of chic vibes in her plunging jumpsuit by Ukrainian designer Svitlana Bevza.

The bridal-worthy style featured spaghetti straps, a deep-V neck, flouncy waist and wide legs, and she accessorized with $395 Loeffler Randall mules and a tiered veil. The brand is known for its minimalist aesthetic and classic color palette (think: white, black, army green), and Turner’s wedding jumpsuit is currently available for preorder for about $650.

Just as she did at the Billboards, the British beauty kept her chest-length blonde locks center-parted and straight. The sleek style paired perfectly with her sophisticated ensemble, as did her sultry makeup look. She appeared to be sporting the same kohl-rimmed smokey eye, flushed cheek and rose lip she rocked at the awards show earlier in the night created by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell.

For his part, her hubby traded the striped look he wore to perform at the show for a double-breasted grey suit with a white shirt and matching boutonniere. His brothers Kevin and Nick were on hand to watch the couple, who confirmed their engagement in October 2017, tie the knot.

Country duo Dan + Shay (wearing the same suits they had on at the Billboard Music Awards!) serenaded the pair with their hit “Speechless,” while fellow music-industry pals like Diplo were also on hand and documented the “I dos” on social media.

