Take two! Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas recreated classic films with their wives, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, in the Jonas Brothers’ new music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.”

Nick, 27, and Priyanka, 37, dressed up as characters from Tom Cruise’s 1983 movie Risky Business. Turner, 23, and Joe, 30, took on Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) from 1978’s Grease. Meanwhile, Kevin, 32, and Danielle, 33, played out the iconic scene from John Cusack’s 1989 film Say Anything.

The video, released on Friday, January 17, marked the trio’s second music video with their significant others. The JoBros starred alongside the Dark Phoenix star, the Baywatch actress and the Married to Jonas alum in their comeback music video for “Sucker” in March 2019.

The Grammy nominees teased the new project with vintage-styled movie posters. “She’s Risky and I’m the Business,” Nick wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 15. In the photos, the couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, laughed while sporting Cruise’s classic white button-down and sunglasses ensemble.

Joe quoted a line from Grease while showing off a poster that featured him and Turner — who wed in May 2019 — in Danny and Sandy’s costumes from the school dance. “I mean, you know how it is… rockin’ and rollin’ and whatnot,” he captioned the Thursday, January 16, post.

Kevin called his scenes with Danielle “my new favorite movie to be honest” in a gushing Instagram post on Tuesday, January 14. The pair got married in December 2009 and are parents of daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3.

The Jonas Brothers revealed in August 2019 what it is like to have their wives supporting them amid their busy schedules. “It’s a dream come true,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight of their attendance at the first stop on the Happiness Begins tour. “They’re all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world.”

Joe added: “We got them on their one day off!”

The sisters-in-law wore JoBros concert tees and posed for photos together. Priyanka even declared the fun moment “#wivesontour.”