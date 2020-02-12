Love is all around them! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a romance that dreams are made of.

From starring alongside one another in the Jonas Brothers’ music videos — and Turner inspiring some of their songs — to being supportive of one another in the press, these two have nailed what it means to be a modern Hollywood couple.

The famous duo began dating in 2016 after Jonas slide into the Game of Thrones alum’s DMs on Instagram. In October 2017, the pair announced that the DNCE crooner popped the question, surprising fans.

“I said yes,” Turner simply wrote via Instagram on a photo that showed off her pear-shaped engagement ring.

A month later, the newly-engaged couple celebrated their big news by having an engagement party in New York City. Guest included Ashley Graham, Ansel Elgort, Tom Holland and Jonas’ famous siblings, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

The British actress and her main man then tied the knot in a secret ceremony in May 2019 in Las Vegas, where they had an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly later that month. “They’re just super happy.”

Two months later, the couple had a bigger ceremony and celebration in France. Turner’s GOT costars were in attendance — Maisie Williams was a bridesmaid — as were Kevin and Danielle.

As the New Jersey native and his bandmates began to tour more and more, the Dark Phoenix actress headed out on the road with him — celebrating all of life’s milestones by his side. The actress even sang “Happy Birthday” to her husband on stage with a cake in August 2019.

The pair have also teamed up to play different characters in the trio’s music videos — like Danny and Sandy from Grease in “What a Man Gotta Do.” Plus, the duo frequently pose on red carpets together and attend bashes as an item.

On February 12, 2020, Us confirmed that the lovebirds were expecting their first child together.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive all of the couple’s sweetest quotes about one another throughout their relationship.