Mr. and Mrs. Joe Jonas are having the time of their lives! It’s been nearly three weeks since the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner and his new wife, Sophie Turner, tied the knot in front of family and friends in France, but the newlyweds are still soaking up the sun on their honeymoon.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, and Jonas, 29, shared a series of pictures to their Instagram pages on Thursday, July 18, and it’s safe to say they are living it up in the Maldives. “What an epic trip!” the boybander captioned three pictures. “The bridge after a few [drinks] isn’t easy.. I can’t wait to go back.”

Turner, meanwhile, added a similar sentiment alongside photos and videos of the duo playing tennis, relaxing on a white sand beach and her husband crossing the lengthy bridge over the crystal-clear waters.

“Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes,” the actress wrote. “And best of all…. #nonewsnoshoes #dicoversoneva.”

Jonas and Turner wed in a lavish second wedding in late June, just one month after they surprised fans by tying the knot in a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. While on their honeymoon, news broke on Tuesday, July 16, that the GoT alum landed a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award nomination — and her husband couldn’t help but share his excitement.

“Emmy nominated @sophiet,” Jonas captioned a pic of the couple on his Instagram Stories. “I’m so incredibly proud of you.”

Turner earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series. Her costars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams are also nominated for the award.

