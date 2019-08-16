



A night to remember! Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday celebration went out with a bang when his wife, Sophie Turner, surprised him with a cake during a stop on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour on Thursday, August 15.

Turner, 23, and Danielle Jonas, the wife of her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, interrupted the band’s Washington, D.C., concert to bring out a birthday cake for the DNCE frontman. As the audience began to sing “Happy Birthday” to Joe, his wife worked with Danielle and Kevin, 31, to light the treat’s candles.

After Joe blew out the candles, he planted a sweet kiss on the Game of Thrones alum. He then took a big chomp from the baked good.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much,” Joe wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the moment. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour.”

Turner’s appearance on Thursday came after an Instagram Stories tribute she dedicated to the Camp Rock actor on his special day. “Happy 30th birthday to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the post began, captioning a shot of the singer. “@joejonas I love you.”

The Dark Phoenix star continued to celebrate her hubby’s big day with another Instagram Stories post. She shared an intimate picture of the pair posing close together in a pool, which she captioned: “You are my world.”

Turner began dating the “Sucker” crooner in late 2016 before they got engaged the following October. Though the couple initially exchanged vows in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, Joe and Turner held a second wedding in France the month after — the same day Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot in the European city.

Since striking up a romantic relationship, the couple have proven to be very supportive of each other. In July, the Jonas Brothers member took to his Instagram Stories to note how “incredibly proud” he was of his wife after she scored her first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination for Game of Thrones.

