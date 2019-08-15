



The big 3-0! Joe Jonas kicked off celebrating his 30th birthday with a sweet message from his wife, Sophie Turner.

“Happy birthday to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Turner, 23, captioned a snap of Jonas on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 15. “@joejonas I love you.”

The birthday tributes for Jonas didn’t end with Turner as his older brother, Kevin Jonas, also dedicated a post to the DNCE frontman on Thursday. “Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party,” the eldest Jonas Brothers member captioned the celebratory post.

Joe also shared several birthday messages that he received to his Instagram Stories, one of which featured a Boomerang of him showing love to an adorable pup being held by the Game of Thrones alum.

The Disney Channel alum will continue his birthday festivities Thursday evening by performing with the Jonas Brothers on a tour stop in Washington D.C. The “Cake By The Ocean” crooner has often performed around his birthday, including in 2010 as a part of the Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert tour with Demi Lovato and the cast of Camp Rock 2.

Turner initially wed Joe in May in a surprise ceremony held in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In June, the pair held a second, more lavish affair in France.

The Dark Phoenix actress previously opened up about how Joe supports her. At the time, she credited the “Sucker” singer for helping her to combat her depression.

“I love myself now, or more than I used to,” Turner explained on Dr. Phil McGraw’s “Phil in the Blanks” podcast in April. “I’m now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more.”

