Puppy love! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have seemingly added a new member to their family — an adorable Golden Retriever pup — less than two weeks after the death of their Alaskan Klee Kai Waldo.

The Game of Thrones alum, 23, was spotted soaking up the sun with the dog in Miami on Saturday, August 3, and at one point, Turner even washed the canine off in a pool. While the actress looked flawless in a tiny green bikini, she often had trouble keeping hold of the furry puppy who tried to wiggle his way out of her arms.

Jonas, 29, for his part, is gearing up to kick off his Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers on Wednesday, August 7, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The outing in South Florida comes days after TMZ reported that Waldo was struck and killed by a car in New York City. The animal — who was with a dog walker at the time of the accidental incident — escaped from his leash after being spooked by a pedestrian and running into traffic. A rep for the musician called it “a freak accident.”

Jonas and Turner adopted the pooch in April 2018, shortly after they rescued Waldo’s brother Porky.

Following news of Waldo’s death, the couple honored the four-legged friend by getting matching tattoos of him. “R.I.P. my little angel,” the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner captioned a photo that showed his new forearm artwork at the time.

On a happier note, Jonas and Turner celebrated with friends and family at a stunning wedding in France in June, weeks after they wed in a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Britain’s Got Talent alum Calum Scott performed at the ceremony, which took place at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France.

