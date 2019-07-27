



A sad turn of events. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s dog Waldo was reportedly hit by a car and killed in New York City.

TMZ reported that the accident occurred Wednesday, July 24, in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. The Alaskan Klee Kai reportedly escaped from his leash while out with a dog walker after a pedestrian scared him. The pup then ran into the street, where he was hit. Jonas’ rep said it was “a freak accident.”

The singer, 29, and Turner, 23, reported the incident to police on Friday, July 26, according to TMZ.

The couple adopted Waldo in April 2018. His brother Porky joined the family first.

Jonas posted a photo with one of the dogs in June. In the sweet Instagram pic, the Game of Thrones actress cuddled with their pet and the Jonas Brothers member. “Nap game strong,” he wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram Nap game strong. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

Nearly one month before the accident, the pair celebrated with a second wedding ceremony in France. “Mr and Mrs Jonas,” he captioned a photo of the duo beaming as they walked down the aisle.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot for the first time in May. They surprised their friends and family with the Las Vegas nuptials, which took place after the Billboard Music Awards.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly later that month. “They’re just super happy.”

The newlyweds then jetted off on their honeymoon to the Maldives. “What an epic trip!” the Camp Rock star gushed on Instagram. “The bridge after a few [drinks] isn’t easy.. I can’t wait to go back.”

The Dark Phoenix star, for her part, raved about the relaxing activities in which the two indulged. “Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes,” she wrote. “And best of all…. #nonewsnoshoes.”

