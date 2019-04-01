It Runs in the Family! Joe Jonas Slid Into Fiancee Sophie Turner’s DMs

The brothers that slide into DMs together, stay together. Sophie Turner revealed that she and her fiancé, Joe Jonas, started talking after he messaged her on Instagram, just like how his younger brother Nick Jonas connected with his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” the Game of Thrones actress, 23, told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. for the May 2019 issue. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

As for what Turner loves most about her husband-to-be? She gushed, “He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

A source told Us Weekly in November 2018 that the pair will wed in France in July 2019, a year and a half after they got engaged. “We’re trying to keep it as low key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” the X-Men star explained of the ceremony.

The British actress and the DNCE frontman, 29, were first linked in fall 2016 after they were seen celebrating Halloween together and later attended a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, where they were spotted snuggling in the crowd. Less than one year later, the duo confirmed their engagement on social media.

“I said yes,” Turner captioned a photo of her pear-shaped diamond ring on Instagram in October 2017. Joe shared the same snapshot and wrote, “She said yes.”

Nick, 26, for his part, slid into the 36-year-old Quantico alum’s direct messages on Twitter in September 2016, several months before they hung out at the Met Gala in NYC. “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” the “Jealous” crooner wrote, to which Chopra Jonas replied, “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and the Isn’t It Romantic actress started dating in May 2018 and got engaged two months later. They said “I do” in multiple ceremonies, which were attended by Joe and Turner, that December.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!