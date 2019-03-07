Thankful they found each other. Sophie Turner was going through a rough patch before she met her fiancé, Joe Jonas — and she couldn’t be more grateful.

“I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done,” Turner, 23, told Glamour U.K. in an interview published on Thursday, March 7. “I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’”

The Game of Thrones star continued: “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

The British actress was first linked to the Jonas Brothers member, 29, in October 2016 after they partied together on Halloween. They were later seen cuddling in the stands of a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands, ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Nearly a year later, the couple announced their engagement on social media. “She said yes,” the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring-clad hand resting over his.

”They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that out of the ordinary and age doesn’t create an issue,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after the proposal. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren’t rushing to get married.”

A second insider revealed in November 2018 that the pair plan to say “I do” in France this summer. However, Jonas and Turner haven’t had much time to enjoy their final months as an engaged duo.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star is gearing up for the final season of Game of Thrones to premiere in April 2019 and the DNCE frontman recently reunited with his famous siblings for the first time since the band split in October 2013. Turner joined Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, and Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the music video for the JoBros’ comeback single, “Sucker,” which was released on Friday, March 1.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!