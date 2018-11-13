Brace yourself, Game of Thrones fans, the end is near. HBO announced that the upcoming — and last — season of the drama series will begin in April 2019 and released a highly anticipated teaser.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the trailer was captioned on Tuesday, November 13. “The final season of Game of Thrones returns in April.”

Though the video doesn’t include any never-before-seen footage, it is a 75-second montage dedicated to past seasons to prepare fans for what’s to come. The clip highlights multiple characters and revisits critical moments that will play a part in the upcoming final episodes.

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage opened up about their feelings on wrapping up filming earlier this year.

“Everybody has done a lot of crying-filming the last season, so we’re all feeling very bittersweet and existential crisis-y, the usual,” Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, told Us and other reporters in September at an Emmys afterparty.

Dinklage — who has portrayed Tyrion Lannister since 2011 — spoke about the last season during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series earlier that same night.

“I had my last day on set back in July of this year … and it was very sad. This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of,” he gushed. “I’m sure you’ve heard that before from actors, but in this case, I was far from home. I live in New York and we shot the show over in Europe. Many times I had to stay there and I wasn’t able to go home on the weekends. So I really developed roots in the community of Ireland and in some of the other countries we shot it. So it was really hard to say goodbye, because I wasn’t saying goodbye to just the show. I was saying goodbye to a life over there.”

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in April 2019 on HBO.

