Betting on it. 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is not optimistic about the longevity of Colt Johnson’s engagement to Vanessa Guerra. In fact, Ed has a run-in with his 90 Day: The Single Life costar’s mother, Debbie Johnson, during the Sunday, May 16, tell-all due to his skepticism.
“I have a six-month wager on that,” Ed, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 6. “My feelings on that is he’s an interesting character. We didn’t get along at all — big surprise — and his mom almost, like, wanted to jump out of her chair and smack me around, but I wish anyone success in a relationship.”
Despite his well-wishes, the reality star is hesitant to root for Colt, 35, and Vanessa because of their past behavior. “I just think I don’t hold a lot of stock in that on both ends because I have this belief that things always end as they begin, and it started out with both of them cheating on each other. And I just don’t think it’s a good situation,” he explained. “I’m an architect; when you build a house, you start with the weak foundation and the house is going to fall down. So, I wish them luck. I hope they can find happiness for their sake. But I don’t know. Let’s wait and see.”
The couple got engaged during the Sunday, May 9, season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life. Colt previously admitted to cheating on ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline with Vanessa, while Vanessa finalized her divorce from True Maudsley in November 2020.
Ed, for his part, revealed exclusively to Us that he is in a “rough spot” with girlfriend Liz. Although he hopes to work it out, he would “possibly” be willing to date someone from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
“I thought I was smitten with Fernanda [Flores],” the TV personality noted. “[But] she’s 24 and that’s one thing that I’ve learned through this whole process is that age is a number and it’s important, but it’s also a maturity level and a 24-year-old is not going to want the same guy when she’s 28, and a 28-year-old is not going to want the same guy when she’s 38, at least that’s what I believe. So I want something that’s going to be real permanent and I think I’m going to need to date someone closer to my age.”
Ed had nothing but kind words for Danielle Mullins too. “She is a sweetheart,” he gushed. “Danielle’s probably one of my favorite stars on the show because she’s real sweet. I just hope she can learn to love herself because I think she’s surrounded by a lot of people that don’t have her interests [in mind]. The guy that she met seems really, really sweet. But yeah, I like Danielle.”
However, Ed suggested he might be lacking a special quality with Fernanda, 23, and Danielle, 48. “I don’t think I have chemistry with [Danielle], to be honest. And even though I’m attracted to Fernanda, I don’t think we have chemistry, and that’s important,” he divulged. “It’s not always about appearance or looks ‘cause that fades. There just has to be — at least I’m learning on my new journey — there has to be more than what’s on the outside.”
90 Day: The Single Life and The Single Life Pillow Talk are now streaming on Discovery+.
