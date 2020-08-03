An unwelcome third wheel. Colt Johnson wasn’t prepared for his girlfriend Jess Caroline‘s reaction to his friend Vanessa Guerra babysitting their cats while they were away in Brazil.

“I had no idea that Vanessa babysitting the cats would cause such jealousy and rage,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Sunday, August 2, episode of the TLC series.

Colt added that he’s uncertain whether his friendship with Vanessa will ever become romantic but said that he’s content with keeping things platonic.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t even think 2020, it would be like this at all. So it’s hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she’s my best friend and right now it’s been enough.”

However, Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson, seems to approve of Vanessa as a potential life partner for her son.

“I adore Vanessa,” she said. “I think she’s really a nice person and really a sweetheart and I’m really happy that they are friends.”

Colt introduced Jess to Vanessa during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? earlier this month. He explained on the show that he met Vanessa while he was still married to his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

“I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa,” Colt said. “We started talking online. And eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just hit it off.”

He added, “Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn’t even understand who Vanessa is. And she’s so jealous of her.”

Colt revealed on the new season of Happily Ever After? that he and Jess are an item following his divorce from Larissa, 33. The former couple called it quits in January 2019; their divorce was finalized three months later.

However, Debbie told Us that she’s not the biggest fan of Colt dating Jess. “I think she’s probably a very nice girl,” she explained. “I think that she’s wrong for Colt. I think she went after Colt for the wrong reasons and I just don’t think they were a good match, but I’m sure she’d be perfect for someone else.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi