A total evolution. Colt Johnson thinks his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, has completely altered her look after undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures.

“I don’t recognize her,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I mean I looked at the wedding photos I have of her and was like, ‘This is not the same person.'”

He added, “When I was married to her, she maybe augmented her breasts or fillers, but I never knew the extent that she would do it. And so quickly.”

Johnson noted that he hasn’t seen Dos Santos Lima, 33, since their divorce a year and a half ago. “So, to me, she literally looks like a different person,” he said.

The TLC star added that he’s recently been in contact with the Brazil native, who he said reached out to him “a few weeks ago from a fake number.”

“She doesn’t trust me very well,” Johnson said. “I know who you are, but we just started arguing because she didn’t trust me with her phone number for some reason. I’m like, ‘Just treat me like an adult. Like, I’m your ex-husband, I’m fine being sociable with you,’ but we just had a fight and she hung up.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The pair got engaged five days after they met in Mexico and tied the knot in June 2018. Seven months later, Johnson filed for divorce and it was finalized in April 2019. Dos Santos Lima addressed their split via Instagram in March 2019.

“Yes, we had many fights and problems, but deep down I wish him happiness and peace,” she wrote at the time. “I loved him with all my heart, affection and respect. Today, he is no longer part of my life.”

Dos Santos Lima first showed off her “dramatic beauty makeover” — which included Botox and lip injections — in February 2019 via Instagram.

“Gotta look and feel my absolute best now that I’m back on the dating scene,” she wrote at the time.

Her transformation continued in July 2019 with butt injections for a ‘”Kimmy K makeover.” One year later, Dos Santos Lima unveiled the results of her non-surgical nose job via Instagram.

“A successful woman is one that can build a firm foundation with bricks others have thrown at her,” she wrote in June.

Dos Santos Lima moved on with Eric Nichols but the duo split in September 2019 after eight months of dating. Johnson, for his part, began dating Jess Caroline last summer. She made her 90 Day Fiancé debut in June on the season 5 premiere of Happily Ever After?