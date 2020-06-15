Happily in love. Colt Johnson has completely moved on from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima — and couldn’t be in a better place.

During the season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality star, 34, introduced the world to Jess Caroline, who he confirmed his relationship with last summer.

“Jess is beautiful. She’s 26 years old. She has a rockin’ body. She has glasses and she loves cats. She lives in Chicago, but I met Jess once in Las Vegas,” he revealed as he traveled to Chicago to see her again. “She was visiting with some of her friends. We just hit it off. Jess has a really good vibe about everything. She’s fun. She likes to party. I’m excited to just be with her.”

He also added that she’s “way different” from ex Dos Santos Lima, 33. The pair, who appeared on the TLC reality show’s sixth season, married in June 2018. He filed for divorce in January 2019 and it was finalized in April 2019.

“She’s young. She’s fun. She likes to have a good time. I feel like she’s a breath of fresh air. She’s given me life again,” Johnson continued. “Jess and I are definitely on the same page in regards to intimacy. Honestly, after being with Larissa, thank God.”

He also admitted that he moved so quickly with his ex and wanted to make sure that he takes his time with this relationship. Caroline, for her part, echoed his feelings, revealing that she’s in love with Johnson.

“I want to stay in America more because America is amazing,” the Brazil native said. “I’m so happy Colt came to Chicago!”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.