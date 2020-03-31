Rekindling their romance? 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared a sun-kissed selfie with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols — and fans are convinced that it means the pair could be reuniting.

“Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and that’s what matters 💛✨,” the 33-year-old reality star captioned a cryptic Instagram post of herself and Eric, 26, on Tuesday, March 31. The former couple called it quits in September 2019 after eight months of dating, but their broad smiles in the recent post might mean the pair have mended their broken hearts.

When she confirmed her breakup from Eric last fall, Larissa explained that she had “no hard feelings or regrettees [sic]” about the end of their brief relationship.

“I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time, later referencing her previous divorce from Colt Johnson. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars. I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees [sic] and goals I set to do.”

The Brazil native starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2018. She met Colt, 34, through an online dating app and got engaged within five days of meeting each other for the first time in Mexico. The former couple tied the knot in June 2018, but ended their marriage seven months later. Larissa was arrested on domestic violence charges for the third time on the same day her then-husband filed for divorce in January 2019. She posted bail in Las Vegas and was released from custody shortly after her arrest.

Larissa revealed to Us Weekly exclusively just days after her September split from Eric that she planned to stay single for the time being, admitting at the time, “I’m done with men and men trying to exploit me.”