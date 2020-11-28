90 Day Fiance’s Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Spark Engagement Rumors

Third time’s a charm? Colt Johnson appears to have been caught proposing to his friend Vanessa Guerra following his splits from Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jess Caroline.

The 90 Day Fiancé star, 35, was spotted on a dock getting down on one knee in front of Guerra with a cameraman in the background. 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared the photo via his Instagram Story earlier this week.

“Looks like Colt wasted no time proposing to Vanessa – her divorce from True was finalized yesterday,” Yates captioned the post along with a second photo of paperwork finalizing Guerra’s divorce from True Maudsley. Us Weekly can confirm their divorce was finalized on Wednesday, November 25, according to online records.

Dos Santos Lima, 34, seemingly confirmed the news on Thursday, November 26, when she reposted the photo on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations to my ex,” the Brazil native captioned the post.

Earlier in the week, a fan asked Dos Santos Lima if “Colty is salty” about her posting bikini pictures on her Instagram. The TLC personality replied, “He’s almost married [so] I don’t think.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima were married from June 2018 to April 2019. The Las Vegas resident began dating Caroline in the summer of 2019. Dos Santos Lima, for her part, moved on with Eric Nichols, but the pair called it quits in November after almost two years of dating.

Johnson introduced Caroline on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? earlier this year. The reality star told Caroline that he met Guerra while he was still married to Dos Santos Lima. Johnson later admitted to cheating on Caroline and revealed he had a past relationship with Guerra.

“OK, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I’m sorry Jess,” he said.

During the reunion episode, Dos Santos Lima revealed she had her suspicions about Guerra, who she believed was having a secret relationship with her then-husband.

“The night I got arrested, how happened?” she said. “I found a text from someone on his phone, that I truly believe was Vanessa, saying, ‘I’m done. I’m tired [of] waiting,”

Johnson told Us in August that he wasn’t certain about pursuing a romantic relationship with Guerra.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” he said at the time. “I mean, I didn’t even think 2020, it would be like this at all. So it’s hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she’s my best friend and right now it’s been enough.”