Nowhere to hide? Larissa Dos Santos Lima admitted to keeping tabs on ex-husband Colt Johnson during their marriage in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special.

“I’m gonna tell something that nobody knows,” Larissa, 34, tells host Shaun Robinson in the clip from the Sunday, October 4, episode. “While we were married, I put a GPS [tracker] in his phone, and he start to lie to me, like, ‘Oh, I’m in the meeting.’ He wasn’t in the meeting. He was in the place named ‘Rise’ or something. So he was in the Bank of America. He was walking around. He start to lie to me.”

The Brazil native further claims that her past arrest stemmed from a message she believed to be from Vanessa Guerra. “The night I got arrested, how happened?” she recalls. “I found a text from someone on his phone, that I truly believe was Vanessa, saying, ‘I’m done. I’m tired [of] waiting.’”

Larissa was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery, but she ultimately did not face charges. She was taken into custody again in January 2019 for first-degree domestic battery after an alleged altercation with Colt, 35. Her lawyer confirmed to Us in May 2019 that the charges would be reduced to disorderly conduct “upon successful completion of her requirements.”

The exes tied the knot in June 2018. They finalized their divorce in April 2019.

Colt, meanwhile, disputes Larissa’s implication that he was unfaithful. “I never cheated on Larissa. At worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I’m sorry I did that,” he says. “But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time of my entire life, and Vanessa was the only person there who even talked to me and just be there as a friend. I took that and I think I was developing feelings for her.”

Vanessa, for her part, weighs in on their relationship. “We were both in bad marriages, and we just talked about it,” she explains. “I mean, Larissa was breaking his s–t. That’s mostly what we talked about.”

Before Vanessa can finish, Larissa, 34, chimes in, yelling: “Liar. Liar. You crocodile girl. She was not a saint. She knew exactly what she was doing.”

Colt then tries to say the final word on the situation. “Larissa, honestly, I married you. I loved you. I never wanted to cheat on you or hurt you,” he says while his mother, Debbie Johnson, urges Larissa to be quiet. “I’m sorry that our marriage failed, OK? What do you want me to do? Like, I did the best I could.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airs on TLC Sunday, October 4, at 8 p.m. ET.