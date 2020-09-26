90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima confirmed on Saturday, September 26, that she was fired by TLC after appearing in an adult lingerie webcam show for CamSoda’s livestreaming platform.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,'” the Brazil native, 34, wrote in an Instagram post captioned “This is my final statement” on Saturday. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Hey boyfriend, Eric Nichols, shared her post on his Instagram Stories along with clapping emojis and Tom Petty singing “I’m free” from his song “Free Fallin’.” TLC did not respond to a request for comment and Dos Santos Lima’s rep had no comment.

Dos Santos Lima did the racy livestream on CamSoda on September 14 as she showed off her new face and body after undergoing a reported $72,000 in cosmetic surgery procedures that included a nose job and breast and butt augmentation.

The reality TV star, who debuted on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband, Colt Johnson, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers on September 19, as she and Nichols prepared to leave Las Vegas and move to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her rep told TMZ at the time that Dos Santos Lima’s legal team was “working meticulously” on “clearing up this misunderstanding” and she was released later that day.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, September 22, that documents related to Dos Santos Lima’s arrest stated that she has been “placed in removal proceedings” in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, and she has an upcoming hearing to determine if she’ll have to surrender to ICE to be deported from the U.S.

The reality star said in a post earlier this week that she will be posting a video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 30, where she will be addressing “personal and delicate topics” including “my children in Brazil, as well as my arrests.”

Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery. Charges were dismissed after her first arrest and she was not charged over the second incident. She was arrested a third time in January 2019 and charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with Johnson. He filed for divorce that same day.

Her lawyer confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2019 that the charges were set to be reduced to disorderly conduct “upon successful completion of her requirements.”