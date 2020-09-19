90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers on Saturday, September 19.

“Hi everyone, I am here with Eric Nichols [right now], @LarissaLimaReal just got arrested buy ICE when she was about to leave their house and move to Colorado,” the TLC star’s friend Carmen Nys wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday. “We have no clue why. I want to let her family, fans and friends know that we are going there right now and as soon, as I have more info I will keep you guys posted. Send prayers.”

Her rep told TMZ that Dos Santos Lima’s legal team was “working meticulously” on her release and clearing up this misunderstanding” and later confirmed she was out of custody and headed to her new home in Colorado. The rep added that agents were checking on Dos Santos Lima’s immigration status.

She subsequently shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for their concern. “Hi everyone, I’m out,” she said in the clip, adding that the people at ICE were “very nice” and she was “good to go.”

Dos Santos Lima’s arrest came a day after Nichols posted on Instagram that he had “just closed” and finalized the sale of his home in Las Vegas.

The reality star, 34, also posted about their move, writing. “We are moving and ready for Colorado Springs,” and sharing a photo of the pair standing in front of a UHaul truck.

Just hours before her arrest, Dos Santos Lima shared on Instagram that she was going to post a video on her YouTube channel on September 30 in which she would “be talking about my children in Brazil, as well as my arrests.”

“I want to apologize to all of you for the delay in answering questions,” she added. “These are personal and delicate topics which I have to be sure I share with necessary sensibility.”

The reality star, who starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband Colt Johnson, was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery. Charges were dismissed after her first arrest and she was not charged over the second incident.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested again in January 2019 and charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with Johnson. He filed for divorce that same day.

The star’s lawyer told Us Weekly in May 2019 that the charges were set to be reduced down to disorderly conduct “upon successful completion of her requirements.”

“After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship,” he added.

Earlier this week, Dos Santos Lima revealed a new body and face after undergoing a reported $72,000 in cosmetic procedures including a nose job and breast augmentation. She showed off her enhanced features during a lingerie live-stream on CamSoda, a webcam platform, on Monday, September 14.