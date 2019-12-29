



90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima posted about her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, and his mom, Debbie Johnson, and admitted she made “big mistakes” with the pair.

“A new year, a new decade is quickly approaching. While I have been working to better my mind, body, and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past,” the TLC star, 33 captioned a photo with Debbie on Instagram on Sunday, December 29. “There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore. I don’t want to fight with her, as it is all in the past.”

Referencing her rollercoaster relationship with Colt and his mom, she continued, “My time with the family was a bad phase of my life, and for the three of us it could never work out. Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry.”

“I have paid for my mistakes by the law with compliance of the court, but I am sorry with my soul for my part in the break up of the family,” Dos Santos Lima continued, referencing her domestic battery case, which saw her arrested for the third time in January for attacking her now-ex. (Her charges were reduced to disorderly conduct in May “upon successful completion of her requirements,” her lawyer told Us Weekly at the time.)

Colt filed for divorce the same day his wife was arrested in January, with the support of his mother, who lived with the couple and constantly butted heads with her daughter-in-law.

Yet in Dos Santos Lima’s post on Sunday, she wrote that she has “such fond memories” of Debbie, and “when I think of them, I smile.”

“The way we both loved and cared for the cats, we had something in common. I love steak, and she never failed to make me the BEST steak. We had a lot of laughter,” she continued. “When I reflect on things, parting from the negative, I acknowledge a lovely woman that I admire. I do not hate her. I will always have a place in my heart for her. For a short time, we were family.”

The reality TV star then thanked her 380,000 Instagram followers for their support and asked them to stop attacking Debbie.

“She does not deserve to be insulted or hurt. She is a good person, and one day I hope to see her in a restaurant or in a shop, and hug her. A genuine, warm hug,” she wrote. “Be kind. Tag someone you would like to make peace with.”

When a follower commented on the post and suggested that Dos Santos Lima had reconciled with her ex, she replied, “No I have boyfriend.”

The Brazil native, who split from Eric Nichols in September after eight months of dating, told Us in October that she was “going on dates.”

“Eventually, I want a new relationship,” she said. “I want a godly man with his family values and one who is financially and emotionally stable. Someone who brings the best out of me.”

Dos Santos Lima also told Us at the time that Colt had reached out to her after her split from Nichols.

“He texted after the breakup,” she explained. “But he is old news for me now. I don’t care if he is happy or not. I am really happy. … [That] is what matters.”