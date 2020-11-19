’90 Day Fiance’ Launches Official Podcast, Colt Johnson Set as 1st Guest

A new way to get all the dirt. TLC is officially launching “90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast,” Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Kicking off on Tuesday, December 1, the weekly podcast will provide exclusive content, must-hear interviews from the cast and special guests spilling on 90 Day Fiancé. Additionally, hosts Mike and Alexa, who are both “TLC insiders,” will recap the new episodes and catch up with both past and current cast members.

“We have continued to feed the 90 Day superfan appetite with franchise expanders, yet there was one platform left untapped, until now,” TLC Vice President Cameron Curtis said in a statement on Thursday, November 19. “We’re excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples as they share their international love stories in this intimate, unvarnished way.”

Colt Johnson is set to be the first celebrity guest on the podcast. Johnson, 36, first appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and was briefly married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima. He later appeared on both seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

“90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast” will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 1, on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on TLC Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.