Over before it began. 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson was confused when Eric Nichols pumped the brakes on their blossoming friendship.

“I think he blocked me. He really wanted to be my friend a lot. He kept texting me every day,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly. “I was busy, and then he eventually blocked me and ghosted me. I felt like we could kind of have this like friendship blooming, but I wasn’t really interested and he took that very personal.”

Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, moved on with Eric after their January 2019 split. Though the couple’s relationship status has been on-again, off-again, the Nevada native wished them well.

“If Larissa’s happy and Eric makes her happy? That’s great,” he explained. “I root the best for them, especially right now. I’m sure they get a lot of haters. A lot of people trying to tear them apart. I remember that. I was part of that. So I just want the best for her at the end of the day.”

However, Colt has not given up on the possibility of a reconciliation with Larissa, 33. “Who knows, really? 2020 is full of surprises,” he teased, noting that he “can’t forget about” girlfriend Jess Caroline still being in the mix.

The exes are somewhat in contact though. “She called me a few weeks ago from a fake number, trying to get something from me. She doesn’t trust me very well,” he said of Larissa. “But we just started arguing because she didn’t trust me with her phone number for some reason. I’m like, ‘Just treat me like an adult. Like, I’m your ex-husband. I’m fine being sociable with you.’ But we just had a fight and she hung up.”

At the very least, Colt believes he has unfinished business with Larissa. “We never had closure,” he admitted. “But at this point, I’m so far removed from Larissa. Like, I don’t even know what to say to her. … I have no beef with her if she wants to sit down and have tea or whatever.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi