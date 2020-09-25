No love lost here. Colt Johnson and ex Jess Caroline awkwardly come face-to-face (well, screen-to-screen) during the Sunday, September 27, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special.

“I haven’t spoken to her since after we broke up. It’s over,” Colt reveals in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “She might as well be a stranger.”

Jess then calls the Las Vegas native a “terrible” boyfriend, but insists she was, in fact, in love with him.

“Jess, looking back, thinking back at our relationship, you wanted to change me,” Colt tells her. “You wanted to change the way I lived, the way I look, everything about me. You didn’t love me and that’s fine. But don’t act like you were the best girlfriend.”

When Colt’s mother, Debbie, chimes in to call Jess a “liar,” his ex shoots back: “Debbie, shut up.”

Meanwhile, Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who recently underwent major plastic surgery, can be seen watching this all go down and shaking her head next to current boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Colt was married to Larissa from June 2018 to April 2019. He began dating Jess shortly after the divorce in the summer of 2019, and fans were introduced to her during this season of the show.

“She’s young. She’s fun. She likes to have a good time,” Colt said of Jess at the time, in comparison to Larissa. “I feel like she’s a breath of fresh air. She’s given me life again. Jess and I are definitely on the same page in regards to intimacy. Honestly, after being with Larissa, thank God.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.