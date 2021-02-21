Standing tall! Larissa Dos Santos Lima got candid with fans about the online harassment she’s faced since being open about plastic surgery.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, 34, shared a selfie via Instagram on Saturday, February 20, revealing that she’d received a barrage of hate from online trolls.

“Today has been one of the worst days of virtual bullying for me,” she captioned the post. “This [does] not make me afraid, I will still [be] posting my pictures, talking about my procedures and earning my money the way I choose [to] live my life and the way I choose [to] change or not my body.”

Dos Santos Lima continued: “Never have I received so much hatred, the majority from women. Thank God and God bless America, as the people I have met personally have been welcoming and wonderful.”

The Brazil native gave a shout-out to her supporters, noting that not all the attention she’s gotten from women has been negative. “The fans I meet when shopping or at the gym are so pleasant and excited to approach me. I do not condemn all the women,” she wrote.

She added, “One in the public eye has to grow a thick skin, but the constant [bullying] against the cast members will push someone to the brink one day that he or she can no longer take it.”

Dos Santos Lima, who turned off the comments on a post earlier in the day that showcased her well-defined abs, called on TLC to stand up for the 90 Day Fiancé cast.

“I hope the network will become proactive with current and future immigrant cast member’s protection,” she wrote. “I brought a lot of viewers in every Sunday night and got little in return. I pray the others don’t ever feel like I feel today.”

The reality star has been open about her affinity for plastic surgery, allowing certain procedures to appear on 2020 episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and sharing her experiences via social media.

Her procedures have included changes to her nose, lips, cheekbones, chin, breasts and butt. As a result, she’s faced criticism from haters and those she knows in real life. Ex-husband Colt Johnson told Us Weekly in January he has a hard time keeping up with all the procedures his former wife has had.

“I can’t keep track,” he said at the time. “I feel like every week there’s a new surgery with her or something or another.”

Johnson, 36, went on to say, “I don’t know if I have the last known look of Larissa Lima.” He wished her well, however. The Las Vegas native told Us he hoped Dos Santos Lima’s procedures made her “happy,” admitting that he wasn’t aware of how much she wanted to change her look while they were married.

“I think Larissa talked about maybe getting [breast augmentation] or something like that, but that was it,” he recalled. “I had no idea she had this whole laundry list of things she wanted to change. … Larissa looks different on the outside and I think on the inside she’s a different person.”

In September 2020, Dos Santos Lima underwent a full makeover. TMZ reported that she had her breasts and nose done and also got liposuction. The surgeries were said to cost a total of $72,000.