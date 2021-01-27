90 Day Fiancé alum Colt Johnson can’t keep up with Larissa Dos Santos — or her plastic surgeries.

While promoting his upcoming appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life, the Las Vegas native, 36, admitted he has a hard time recalling what cosmetic procedures his estranged wife has had done at this point.

“I can’t keep track,” Johnson told Us Weekly exclusively. “I feel like every week there’s a new surgery with her or something or another.”

The reality TV personality then admitted that he’s not keeping close tabs on Dos Santos Lima, 34, or her procedures.

“I don’t know if I have the last known look of Larissa Lima,” he revealed to Us. “Last time I saw her was the tell-all but, I mean, good for her. I hope she’s happy. I hope she’s happy finally.”

Johnson noted that he was unaware his ex-wife wanted so many plastic surgeries. “I think Larissa talked about maybe getting [breast augmentation] or something like that, but that was it,” he recalled of their conversations during their marriage. “I had no idea she had this whole laundry list of things she wanted to change. … Larissa looks different on the outside and I think on the inside she’s a different person.”

Dos Santos Lima has never been shy about sharing her plastic surgery or her journey to find love. In September 2020, the Brazilian reality star went under the knife for a complete makeover. TMZ reported at the time that she has surgeries on her breasts and nose and also underwent liposuction. In total, the surgeries were said to be worth $72,000.

Johnson and Dos Santons Lima first appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and married in 2018. They split after seven months and finalized their divorce in April 2019. She has since moved on with Eric Nichols.

“They seem to be good for each other. They’ve been together longer than Larissa and I were together at this point,” Johnson said of Nichols, noting that he’s otherwise “indifferent” about the romance.

Johnson added that he’s also “grown a lot” since he first appeared on the franchise and has been going on dates.

However, don’t expect to see Johnson looking for love abroad on 90 Day: The Single Life. He told Us he’s “given up on foreign girls.”

90 Day: The Single Life and The Single Life Pillow Talk premieres on Discovery+ on Sunday, February 21.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi