The look of love! 90 Day Fiancé‘s Colt Johnson is officially off the market after getting engaged to Vanessa Guerra.

Us Weekly has exclusive photos of the newly-engaged couple following their big news. During the Sunday, May 9, season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life, fans can watch the pair’s proposal and subsequent engagement play out.

“Will you marry me, Vanessa?” Colt, 35, asked his girlfriend in an exclusive sneak peek of the May 9 episode.

Vanessa was hesitant to say yes to her boyfriend, pointing out that they still have things to work through. “We’re going to have problems throughout our entire life. I promise you we can work through them. I love you darling,” Colt said in response.

She explained that she “wasn’t expecting” a proposal right now, adding, “I don’t feel like I’m that ready to get married yet. I really want to make sure this is someone I really want to spend the rest of my life with.”

After some back and forth, Vanessa revealed that she does want to marry Colt “someday,” asking him whether he would be willing to wait a year or so before tying the knot.

“You’re worth it. I love you,” Colt responded, before asking Vanessa once again if she will be his forever love. “Yes, I will be your fiancé!” she said.

Last week, Colt revealed his proposal plans during the May 2, episode of the Discovery+ series. “She cried when she was talking about me and how much she loves being with me,” Colt said during the episode. “How could I not ask her to marry me? I’m going to propose to Vanessa. I know it’s crazy. I know it’s impulsive, but I have to follow my heart.”

Vanessa shared her fears of “losing” Colt during the couple’s date, saying, “That would crush me.” The TV personality opened up to the cameras even more about her mixed feelings toward Colt, explaining, “Colt has a history of cheating and all that, so that makes it even harder for me [to trust him].”

She admitted that she is “vulnerable” around Colt, adding that “he’s the only person that’s been able to make me cry in years.” Although she said she is “hoping for the best” in their relationship, a proposal wasn’t something she saw coming.

Colt was previously married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Following his divorce, the Las Vegas resident dated Jess Caroline. He admitted during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to cheating on Jess with Vanessa.

Scroll down to see Colt and Vanessa’s sweet “Happily Ever After at Home” engagement shoot: