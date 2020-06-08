’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Tell-All: Who’s Still Together?

Where are they now? That was the question heading into part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all special. Most of the season’s couples came together to reveal where they stood following the finale and several of them had surprising updates!

In case it was missed, during the Sunday, May 31, finale, Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega, Yolanda Ballard and Williams, Avery Warner and Ash Naeck, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, Lisa Umar and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens, David Murphey and Lana and season 3’s Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, all revealed where they ended up at the end of the season.

Rose, 23, and Big Ed, 54, shared that she ended the relationship and although he has no regrets, he was devastated by the split.

“It broke my heart. I spent a lot of time, a lot of money but I just wanted to be happy,” he shared at the time. “I wanted what every couple I see every day has: I want intimacy. I want love. I’m not ready to give up.”

Another couple that couldn’t last to the finale was Stephanie, 29, and Erika, 24, who revealed they had split. In a bright spot, however, Stephanie revealed that she finally came out as bisexual to her mother, something she’s struggled with all season.

Although Ash, 38, and Avery, 32, shared that they were still together on the finale, the sneak peek for the reunion special previewed trouble ahead — and that was detailed during Sunday’s episode when he confirmed that he had ended the romance.

“Breaking up with her was the hardest thing I have experienced for a long time. I still love her. That’s not going to change,” he revealed. “But future-wise, I have to concentrate on myself and my family now.”

She noted that it’s been a tough “journey” for both of them.

“There was a lot of weight that was carrying on my shoulders with what types of things come with Ash coming to America, which is taking him away from his son and how that would affect Sian, his ex-wife,” she stated. “There’s a lot of things that play into it, but I felt like I wanted to step away and try to gather my thoughts in that process and see how I can navigate my feelings. In doing that, he decided to step away for good.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more updates and to find out who’s still together.