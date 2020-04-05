Happy together? Ed “Big Ed” Brown of 90 Day Fiancé is opening up about where he stands with Rosemarie “Rose” Vega.

“The only thing I can say is I got a bigger house and that’s all I can say about that. I’m definitely in love,” Ed, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 3. “Things are much better with my daughter [Tiffany].”

The San Diego resident said he’s “absolutely, 100 percent” happy with where things are in his life. “Falling in love again after [more than] 20 years was the most scary and the most wonderful thing I’ve ever done,” he explained. “I have a new chapter in my life, there’s a new chapter in our lives and we’re both very happy.”

After the TLC couple met online, Ed got on a 23-hour flight to meet his 23-year-old love, who is the mother of 4-year-old son Prince, face to face in the Philippines. The pair did hit some bumps along the way, including Rose learning the truth about Ed’s height. (He stands at 4’11” tall, but he claimed he was 5’2”.)

Ed, however, told Us that he had “no” regrets about how things played out with Rose. Meanwhile, he also pointed out some of the challenges that he experienced during his time in the Philippines.

“First of all, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he admitted to Us on Friday. “I can’t really talk about that too much, but I was in fear of my life. There was one night where I didn’t think I was gonna make it, and that’s the honest to God truth.”

Ed also encountered a “fallout” with his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, amid his budding romance. The TLC star revealed that Tiffany was not informed about her father’s travel plans prior to heading to the Philippines. She was ultimately “worried” for his safety.

“I wasn’t listening to what my daughter was saying. She cared about me, but I thought she didn’t,” he explained. “In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, she doesn’t want to share me with anybody else.’ But that wasn’t it at all. She doesn’t have a problem sharing me with another family, but she was worried about my safety.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Check out more of what Ed had to say about his romance with Rose in Us Weekly’s video above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi