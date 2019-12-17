



Searching for love! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with its fourth season, following seven couples who have not yet met — and are hoping that their love is strong enough to last forever.

For the first time in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the TLC series will feature a same-sex couple. Stephanie, 29, is a social media influencer from Yonkers, New York, and is used to receiving a ton of direct messages. Erika, 24, is a spunky photographer from Australia, and never expected to get into a relationship with Stephanie after they began chatting.

For three months, the women have been in an online relationship but Erika has been keeping her sexual orientation a secret from her family. Meanwhile, Stephanie is nervous about telling her parents she’s traveling to Australia because she has a rare bone marrow disorder. Her doctors must clear her for any travel and she requires several medications.

“I’m in love from somebody from across the world and that somebody is a girl,” Stephanie says in the trailer. However, she later gets a ton of criticism from her family, who wonders if the trip is worth her health.

“With my health condition, a common cold could kill me,” she later admits.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the six other couples are introduced. Ed, 54, is ready to finally be in a relationship after meeting Rosemarie, 23, from the Philippines online.

Geoffrey, 41, from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been through two marriages and the tragic death of his son. He’s finally seeing the light again after meeting 30-year-old Varya, from Russia, on an international dating site.

Seattle native Avery, 32, can’t wait to meet Ash, 38, in Australia, nine months after they began talking on Instagram. However, the single mother of two is quickly turned off by how much time Ash, a relationship coach, spends with other women.

Lisa, 52, from York, Pennsylvania, is also having trust problems. After meeting on social media, she fell for Nigeria singer Usman “SojaBoy,” 30, but upon meeting, she’s shocked by his massive female fan base.

Las Vegas native David, 60, is a cat-loving computer programmer who fell in love with Lana, 27, on a Ukrainian dating website. Over their seven years of speaking online, he’s traveled to see her three times and she’s ghosted him each time. He’s ready for his fourth and final try.

Last but not least, Darcey, 45, and Tom, 39, are back. The pair appeared on season 3 of Before the 90 Days, when she traveled to the U.K. for their first time after four years of talking. They will continue to try and make their relationship work.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the Fiancé premieres on TLC Sunday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET.