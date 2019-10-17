True love at last? Darcey Silva teased the status of her relationship with Tom Brooks after their run on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Though she played coy about how the duo are progressing post-show, Silva said she is proud that she put it all out there for the world to see. The reality star noted that she will “always” take a chance when it comes to love, adding that she believes this is “what life is about.”

“I will never ever regret what I do in life or if I go on a journey for love. No, that’s not my motive. That’s not my M.O.,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the 90 Day Fiancé press mixer at Los Angeles’ The Highlight Room on Tuesday, October 15. “I will always follow my heart and I will learn from those experiences. And if it doesn’t make sense, then you walk away. If it does, then you figure it out — and that’s it. You keep moving.”

Silva continued to shy away from confirming whether she broke things off with Brooks, but she noted fans can “watch and see” how their journey plays out.

“All I’ll say is I’ll talk for myself,” she continued. “And I love life and I give my heart.”

Silva began a romance with Brooks, who hails from the United Kingdom, in season 3 of the TLC series. On the show, a major wedge in their relationship was Silva wanting Tom to express his love for her. However, the Englishman was not ready to say those three little words.

Before Silva began seeing Brooks, she was in an on-and-off relationship with her Amsterdam beau, Jesse Meester. Speaking to Us on Tuesday, she confirmed that she does not “communicate” with Meester.

“I’m sure he talks smack in the media, but I don’t really engage in that,” she said. “I don’t respond to it. So, whatever he says is if he wants to talk for himself. It has nothing to do with me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

