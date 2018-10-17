While the reunion special showed Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester hugging it out, this 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair are definitely done this time.

“I’m single,” Darcey excitedly told Us Weekly at the 90 Day Fiancé season 6 mixer event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 17. “The whole nature of our relationship was very up and down. We fought and then made up. To me, that was normal.”

Darcey, 42, and Jesse, 24, starred in both seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While she was from Connecticut and he was in The Netherlands, the pair tried to make their relationship work – but every time it was going well, it crashed. This time, it’s really over.

“I’m going to try to forgive and forget. There’s bigger and better for me. He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand. But I’m a mom, you know,” the mother of two said, adding that her kids were “so happy” that they had split.

Darcey also noted that their relationship was so toxic, partially because they weren’t always physically with each other.

“I knew he wanted something more out of me,” the fashion designer told Us. “It was insecurities on his end. Everything was opposite. Really, he wanted the relationship more. It was really toxic and hard trying to get out of.”

At the Sunday, October 14 reunion special, Darcey said that the pair had sex the night they broke up, but Jesse denied it.

“I came to the room thinking he wanted to make up from all the nonsense in our relationship. I didn’t know he was coming there to break up. I was also going through personal things with my sister, which he embellished,” the reality star told Us, adding that she doesn’t know why he’s denying it. “I think he wants the attention to be on him. It’s just sad. I feel violated by that. I knew it was coming to an end. I fell for it, but, I’m not gonna do it again.”

She also noted, “I don’t need to talk bad about him. He’s just weird. I felt like he hated me, he never really loved me.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with six new couples premieres on TLC Sunday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!