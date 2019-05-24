90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Darcey Silva is moving on! The reality star got cheeky while teasing a new man exclusively to Us Weekly.

The TV personality told Us that her failed relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester, who starred in seasons 1 and 2 of the TLC spinoff with Darcey, 44, hasn’t scared her off from finding a new companion. “I’ve always been open-minded about love,” she quipped at an event for the series’ spinoffs Happily Ever After? and The Other Way at the NoMad Rooftop Bar in New York City earlier this week.

In fact, she may have already found a match! “All I’ll say is, ‘You like the red bottoms?’ Because he likes them too,” she said referring to her new partner’s love of style. “I like a man with some fashion. I’ll just say I like James Bond.”

Still, the “Lock Your Number” songstress is far more cautious than she once was. “I just feel like, Jesse, at the time we met, I didn’t see the red flags. I wore my heart on my sleeve. It was wishful thinking,” she explained. “Now I know what not to do. And not to fall in love with someone who’s there for ulterior motives or something else.”

She continued: “The times I was with [Jesse], I gave 100 percent, but I had to fight back for my worth. And now I know what I deserve.”

Darcey was optimistic about finding a partner while speaking to Us in February about her former love, 26. “I’m going to try to forgive and forget,” she said at the time. “He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand. But I’m a mom, you know.”

She added: “There’s bigger and better for me.”

Though the businesswoman didn’t give away much more in the way of details about her current love interest at the spinoff event, she did describe her general “type.”

“I’m very young at heart, so a lot of the guys I tend to date are younger and that’s OK with me,” she shared. “I have some guys who reach out, but at the same time, I know what I’m looking for and I’m waiting for the right moment to manifest in diamonds.”

It’s not the only thing she’s manifesting: Where Darcey once hoped to wear bling from Jesse on her ring finger, she’s now rocking a triple stack of diamonds. “I guess I like to manifest things,” she said. “They are manifest rings.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere on the network on June 3.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

