The moment is here! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva is engaged to boyfriend Georgi Rusev — and Us Weekly has an exclusive look at the proposal.

The pair, who first chatted online, met in person in February 2020 at the Super Bowl. They quickly began dating and moved in together during the quarantine.

Their relationship has been chronicled on Darcey & Stacey, the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that follows Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva. In June, the Bulgaria native, 32, took the House of Eleven designer, 46, out on a boat ride — and shocked her by pulling out a diamond ring.

“He has a lot of great energy. His demeanor’s really fun. We had a lot of fieriness with us and he’s Bulgarian. He’s from there originally, but he lives in the States,” the mother of two exclusively told Us in August — while keeping the engagement under wraps. “It’s been a really fun, exciting relationship and excited to see where it goes.”

She elaborated on their connection to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that Rusev is very different from her exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks — both of which were featured on Before the 90 Days.

“I felt like I’ve moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he’s an amazing guy,” she told ET at the time. “He’s someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank God. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He’s very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he’s a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn’t want that?”

The Netherlands native shared the engagement news on Facebook on Wednesday, October 14. “I love you! I’m so blessed to be with the love of my life,” the reality star captioned the photos of the couple. “Forever and always!”

Scroll through the exclusive photos of the proposal below.