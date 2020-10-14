90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva is engaged! The reality star, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, accepted a proposal from Georgi Rusev, Us Weekly has confirmed.

The Netherlands native, 46, has become a 90 Day Fiancé staple through the years, appearing in all four seasons of Before the 90 Days — twice with ex Jesse Meester and twice with ex Tom Brooks — before then appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, with her twin sister, Stacey Silva.

In August 2020, the sisters landed their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey and Rusev, 32, first met online then later in person in Miami during Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

“He has a lot of great energy. His demeanor’s really fun. We had a lot of fieriness with us and he’s Bulgarian. He’s from there originally, but he lives in the States,” the House of Eleven designer told Us exclusively in August. “It’s been a really fun, exciting relationship and exciting to see where it goes.”

“I still feel newly engaged. I haven’t been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world,” she told the magazine. “It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all.”

“It was really hard to find the ring, make calls, make the reservation for the boat, for dinner,” the Bulgaria native said, revealing that the couple moved in together amid the quarantine, so he had to keep his proposal planning under wraps.

The entrepreneur also noted that her teen daughters, Aniko and Aspen, whom she shares with ex-husband Frank Bollok, immediately gave their approval: “They mean the most to me, and Georgi knows they come first and foremost in my life. He accepts them and me as a mom, and they get along very well. We already kind of feel like a little family unit.”