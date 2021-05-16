A nasty split, an MIA cast member and more drama! Ed “Big Ed” Brown, Colt Johnson and more stars from 90 Day: The Single Life reunited for part one of the season 1 tell-all.

The episode, released on Sunday, May 16, featured plenty of bombshells, beginning with confirmation from Big Ed and girlfriend Liz that they had split. “Liz is somebody that I cared for and loved very much, and she wasn’t wrong. She was just the wrong one,” he told the cameras through tears prior to her surprise arrival at the taping.

Liz explained that Ed moved too fast for her, warning that they would break up if she did not match his pace. “He would tell me all the time that it wouldn’t work out between us, and it scared me that I would lose him, so I caved,” she noted. “I didn’t want to lose him, and I still lost him.”

However, Liz was not open to a reconciliation. “Our time has gone ‘cause he sent me a lovely message at one point saying that he’s gonna take girls out constantly until he finds The One, and that’s when I told myself it’s time to move on after three weeks of begging — not begging — hoping we would get back together,” she revealed.

Liz added that Ed often directed her to leave his house when they fought, so ultimately she did just that and did not return. “We just fought all the time [about] stupid stuff. … Our problem is too, we would drink and fight,” she divulged. “That’s what led to a lot of stupid fights.”

Prior to the tell-all airing, Ed opened up about his rocky relationship with Liz. “We’re in a rough spot right now, and we’re kind of working through [it],” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “A relationship is hard, and she got out of her last relationship recently. I think she was only single for about two weeks before her and I started dating. So I think for Liz, it was a lot too fast.”

He continued: “Liz made the first move physically. I think in a way I kind of made it mean so much more, but we eventually became very compatible, and we were kind of glued at the hip with each other. We were in a real relationship, and with relationships, it’s so difficult on both ends where we tend to put walls up. It happens on both sides. Part of getting to know Liz was breaking down those barriers that she has put up and the barriers that I had put up for 29 years.”

