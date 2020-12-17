90 Day Bares All' Sneak Peek: Brittany Accuses Yazan of 'Cheating

Getting messy! Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Harirah, who first appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are not in a good place. The duo was last seen on the November finale, and although they were still together, she headed back home to Florida while he stayed in Jordan amid the pandemic.

In Discovery+’s new series, 90 Day Bares All, the pair catch up with host Shaun Robinson and reveal they are not happy — and make some big allegations.

“The problem is that I reached a point that, I became blinded by love. I mean I could not realize that she is really lying to me, she is taking advantage of me,” Yazan, 24, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “She was dating older guys. Someone sent my father her [social media] accounts.”

Brittany, 27, rolls her eyes in the clip and laughs when the translator explains that Yazan’s family thought Brittany was “a porn actress.” She replied by asking him why, when they first met, he told her that his parents love her music videos and had seen her social media. When he said she was a liar, she pulled up the texts to prove that he told her his aunt thought she was very beautiful after seeing her Instagram.

She also alleged that he cheated on her “several times,” adding, “that doesn’t fly with me, little toxic manipulator.”

90 Day Bares All is one of the many ways the 90 Day Fiancé universe has expanded with the new discovery+ streaming service. Each week, different couples from the franchise will return to recap some of the most jaw-dropping moments and answer all the fans’ burning questions. Additionally, the new show will feature shocking, never-before-seen footage.

90 Day Bares All begins streaming on discovery+ on Monday, January 4.