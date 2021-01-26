Brittany Banks‘ long-distance relationship with Yazan Abu Horira may not have worked out on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way but the rapper is ready to take another shot at love on the newest 90 Day spinoff, The Single Life. However, she made sure to take some time for herself before jumping back into dating.

“I didn’t want to lose myself to a man again, I’ve done that twice before, and I don’t ever want to do it again, so I wanted to make sure I took time to self-care first,” she told Us Weekly exclusively.

After evaluating her past relationships and realizing that she is “attracted to men who need healing,” Brittany said she needs to start telling potential suitors to “prove to me that they deserve to be in my life.”

As fans saw in season 2 of The Other Way, Brittany moved from Palm Beach, Florida, to be with Yazan in Jordan. Their meeting at the airport got off to a rocky start when Yazan got upset over her hugging crew members and saw that she had alcohol in her carry-on bag. Their cultural differences only ended up driving them further apart as she refused to convert to Islam. They went their separate ways and Yazan revealed that he has already moved on with someone else.

While Brittany, 27, admits her self-confidence took a hit amid their split, she feels that getting back out there and dating has helped her to overcome past hurts and “learn to love myself again.”

90 Day: The Single Life, which premieres on Discover+ on Sunday, February 21, will document her and her castmates — including Big Ed Brown, Colt Johnson and Fernanda Flores — as they navigate the dating world.

While Yazan was a few years younger than Brittany, she told Us that “as long as they’re over 21” she’s open to anyone “whatever shape, form, gender.”

“What I care about is, like, your spirit, your soul, how are you going to treat me as a person?” Brittany told Us. “You know, how am I going to treat you as a person? Are we going to vibe together? Are we going to grow together, motivate each other? That’s what I look for in a person.”

As for whether fans will see her dating both genders on the show, Brittany said, “Maybe. Maybe not. You guys will have to watch and see. It’s definitely some interesting moments.”

For more from Brittany, watch the video above, and to see her search for The One, tune in to 90 Day: The Single Life, premiering on Discovery+ on Sunday, February 21.