Brittany Banks does not want Yazan Abo Horira in her life. During the Monday, January 4, premiere of 90 Day Fiancé Bares All, she made many claims about her ex including that he cheated and had been texting a gay man.

“It literally broke my heart,” Brittany, 27, said to Yazan, 24, after claiming that he had been with other girls while they were together. When he denied all of her accusations, she replied, “I have DMs of girls sending me screenshots.”

The pair appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way earlier this year and made their final appearance together on the November finale. While they were still in a relationship at the time, she moved back to Florida while Yazan stayed in Jordan. Soon after returning to the States, she started getting messages on social media about him.

Brittany was hoping that Yazan would own up to everything during the episode — but that did not happen. She said that she broke up with him and blocked him on social media. He insisted that he was the one to end the relationship.

“You called me asking me for money. When I came there to visit you, you told me you had a job and you didn’t have a job,” she fired back. “I paid for everything.”

Yazan also made allegations about Brittany, noting that someone had sent his father some of her social media posts and that she was dating older men behind his back. However, the dancer laughed off his comments.

“Tell them how you were stealing money out of my purse when I was there. … He was saying, like, ‘You were sleeping and I needed to get something for us,” she claimed while he yelled that she was lying. “You were texting a gay boy for money. You let him send you a picture of his open ass and you were still talking to him.”

The first episode of the series also caught up with season 8’s Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Happily Ever After?’s Angela Deem and season 8’s Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan.

90 Day Fiancé Bares All is now streaming on Discovery+.