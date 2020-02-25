Darcey Silva has been through it all. The reality star, 45, first appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her ex, Jesse Meester. In season 3, she tried to make things work with boyfriend Tom Brooks.

The last thing she expected was for Tom, 40, and Jesse, 27, to become friends, Darcey told Us Weekly exclusively in a new video.

“It was like a slap in the face, but that’s their style and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway,” she told Us while promoting season 4. “I think people could see through that. … What was the reason for it? [Tom] knew exactly how I got treated and he thought that I was very much disrespected by Jesse and for them to kind of band up and I felt ganged up on.”

Darcey noted that she thought the men forming a friendship felt like “a low blow,” and they must have had some sort of plan.

“A lot of people saw that and they were like, ‘What the heck? That’s not cool.’ But it is what it is,” she said. “I don’t like to give it attention because it just fuels their fire and it’s not worth it for me.”

While her relationship with Tom will play out on the current season, she’s confident in herself now.

“I’m me, I am what I am: Darcey. I have two beautiful children. I work hard and I want love like everybody else in the end,” she shared with Us. “I don’t regret anything. I can’t regret ever being with Jesse and learning from that made me a stronger woman as I went on a relationship with Tom. So you guys will see different aspects of me. … I learned how to respect myself and love myself more and own your own worth.”

For more from Darcey, watch Us Weekly‘s exclusive interview above.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.