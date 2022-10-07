Meet the newest member of the 90 Day Fiancé family! Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The 31-year-old gave birth on Tuesday, October 4. “We are so honored and pleased to announce the birth of our son Winston Leo Castravet!” the parents exclusively tell Us. “Born 10/4/2022 at 10:18pm weighing 7lbs 10oz and 20in long. Our hearts are so filled with joy right now and Ellie is all about her baby brother. We are so excited to be a family of four and cannot wait to grow together.”

Elizabeth and Andrei, 36, announced in March that their family was expanding. “We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣” the then-pregnant reality star captioned a maternity shoot photo via Instagram. “We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us! 🤰🏼😍🍼🧸⁣.”

After the big reveal, Elizabeth shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, Eleanor, whom she and Andrei welcomed in 2019. “My baby is gonna be a big sister 😭,” the proud mom gushed via Instagram in March. “For a while it was hard for me to imagine having another baby that would ‘take my attention away’ from Ellie and share my love but as time grew I realized how amazing of a big sister Ellie would be and how she would love a sibling! Now I can imagine the 2 together and how much love will go around! Can’t wait to be another mommy to a precious little baby and man is Andrei gonna be even more of a DILF 😂🤍🤰🏼🤱🏼⁣.”

Three months later, the couple celebrated their upcoming arrival with a sex reveal party and discovered they were having a son. “Ellie is going to have a baby brother!!! ⁣💙💙💙💙,” Elizabeth captioned an Instagram clip as blue smoke puffed behind her and the Moldova native.

Fans were introduced to the duo on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and continued following along with their ups and downs during seasons 6 and 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Elizabeth and Andrei met in 2016 while they were both visiting Ireland and tied the knot one year later.

“Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary baby! It’s been the best year of my life and now we have a precious baby girl on the way! God is so good! I love you!!” the Florida native wrote in an October 2018 Instagram post, sharing a photo from the pair’s beach wedding.

Before welcoming baby No. 2, Elizabeth exclusively told Us that her second pregnancy felt different than her first. “I am so exhausted,” she said in September. “I feel like this pregnancy is more difficult. I don’t know if it’s because I have a toddler within the mix of everything or if it’s because it’s a boy, I don’t know, but I’m definitely more exhausted.”

Her daughter, meanwhile, couldn’t have been more excited to meet her little sibling. “I feel like she’s gonna be so [helpful],” the TLC personality told Us. “She’s been playing a lot with like her dolls lately and like, pretending to change the diapers. And I’m like, ‘This is good practice.’ … She’s a very determined kid.”