Almost time! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet can’t wait to meet their second child — and their baby boy’s due date is fast approaching.

“I have about five weeks left. I am so exhausted,” the 27-year-old actress exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I feel like this pregnancy is more difficult. I don’t know if it’s because I have a toddler within the mix of everything or if it’s because it’s a boy, I don’t know, but I’m definitely more exhausted.”

Elizabeth and Andrei, 36, who starred on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, are already the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter Eleanor, whom they welcomed in January 2019.

“She’s so excited. She actually refers to herself as ‘sister,’” the Florida native gushes to Us about their daughter’s reaction to becoming a big sister. “So if you say ‘Ellie,’ or any nickname that she has, she’s like, ‘No, I’m sister.’”

In fact, Ellie — who Elizabeth describes as “super independent as a personality” — is already getting in some diaper-changing experience.

“I feel like she’s gonna be so much help,” the TLC personality tells Us of her toddler, explaining that “she’s been playing a lot with like her dolls lately and like, pretending to change the diapers. And I’m like, this is good practice.”

While Andrei has some doubts — “You think she’s gonna be able to change the diaper?” he asks his wife — Elizabeth is convinced Ellie will know what to do.

“I think she will. I really do,” she says. “She’s a very determined kid.”

Elizabeth and Andrei, who is from Moldova, initially met in 2016 when they were both visiting Ireland. While their relationship — and ongoing drama with Elizabeth’s family — has played out in front of TLC cameras since 2017, the couple’s bond is stronger than ever.

“I have to eat like every two hours and it’s like, [the baby] is totally [Andrei]’s son because he eats so much,” the Tampa resident jokes.

To combat the drama with certain members of her family, Elizabeth decided to embark on a career path that not only makes her happy — but also involves her and Andrei’s daughter.

“I was like, ‘What can I do for myself to better myself?’” she recalls to Us, explaining that singing was “always” how she handled her anxiety. “It’s so sweet for me because I see that our daughter Ellie loves to sing and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I see myself in her at that age.’ And so it just makes me more proud and happy,” she gushes.

As for their son’s impending arrival, the couple reveal they’re “about halfway there” in terms of preparation. “We’re kind of a last minute people,” Andrei shares, while both explain that they wanted to make sure Ellie was “self-sufficient, going to school” and “out of diapers” before they welcomed a new little one.

While the twosome are planning to reveal their son’s name after his birth, they offered Us a hint. “I’ll tell you that it’s gonna be something classic once again,” Andrei teases.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi