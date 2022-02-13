Olives! Kentucky Fried Chicken! Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry and more pregnant stars have described their distinct food cravings while expecting.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has welcomed three children since she and now-ex Scott Disick started their family in 2009 — son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign. The Poosh creator looked back at her dietary choices while carrying the little ones in a June 2019 blog post.

“I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body,” the reality star wrote at the time. “I wanted to share some of my favorite foods and routines that helped me feel my very best during my pregnancies. … What you feel while you’re cooking becomes energy that gets infused into your food and your system. There was an intention behind every ingredient that went into my meals.”

The Los Angeles native noted that she “stayed away from typical foods to avoid during pregnancy” and found herself wishing for “frozen yogurt and cheeseburgers.”

The University of Arizona grad went on to write that she “added pine nuts to [her] meals … to help generate breast milk” before detailing her favorite pregnancy smoothie.

“It’s both sweet and sour to maintain the balance of a healthy mind and body,” the former E! personality wrote of the dates, flax seeds, goji berries, cardamom, rose water and kefir recipe. “The sour taste helps increase the absorption of nutrients, energize the body, and help with healthy digestion. The sweet taste nourishes the body, strengthens the heart, and brings happiness to the mind.”

As for Perry, the American Idol judge opened up about her cravings multiple times while expecting her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy, in 2020.

The Grammy nominee began carrying Tabasco in her purse despite “never car[ing] for spice” because it would “light up [her] mouth.” Perry added, “My No. 1 craving is avocado toast with tabasco. Trust and believe I have stocked up on pickles.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer went on to tell her social media followers that she was also into ice pops, everything bagels, dried mangos and Impossible Burgers. Perry joked that she was mostly “eating the same burrito for weeks on end.”

Keep scrolling to hear from more celebrity moms about their pregnancy appetites, from Tori Spelling to Nicole Richie.